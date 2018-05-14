Maine fiber artists to display at Rangeley Gallery

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts and the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery are pleased to present Elizabeth Hunter and Melissa Shea, Fiber Artists, in an exhibit May 24 through June 26. An artist’s reception will be held on Thursday, May 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public. Enjoy complimentary light appetizers and cash bar (beer/wine).

Elizabeth Hunter’s asymmetrical, one-of-a-kind rugs are often likened to abstract landscapes. She incorporates the traditional elements of Nordic design into her technically expert, finely crafted rugs that are “paintings for the floor.” Elizabeth Hunter will also be exhibiting pillows in this show.

Inspired by her conservationist ideals, Melissa Shea’s baskets are original designs using organic materials and found objects. Repurposed to represent her vision of form meeting function, these intelligent works are skillful and elegant in their execution. Ms. Shea will be exhibiting a variety of her unique baskets.

This is Ms. Hunter and Ms. Shea’s first exhibition at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. The Gallery is located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater at 2493 Main Street in the heart of the village of Rangeley. FMI visit www.rangeleyarts.org.