Maine International Film Festival coming to Rangeley in August

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents MIFF in the Mountains, some of the best films of the Maine International Film Festival, over four nights, Sunday through Wednesday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 8, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

A different film will be shown at 5 and 8 p.m. each evening. Admission is $7 per film, $50. for an all-festival pass. MIFF is sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend. For the complete film schedule and tickets, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Movies” tab at the top of the page.

One of the films on the schedule is The Children Act (Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.), a film from the United Kingdom directed by Richard Eyre. Critically acclaimed Emma Thompson and Academy Award nominated Stanley Tucci star in this adult drama. Peter DeBruge of Variety says, “The Children Act is that rarest of things: an adult drama, written and interpreted with a sensitivity to mature human concerns.” Another film, Hal (Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.), directed by Amy Scott, is a documentary explores the iconic director Hal Ashby, whose singular genius led to an unprecedented string of Oscar-winning films in the 1970s. Featuring Oscar-winning actors Lee Grant, Jane Fonda, Jon Voight, Louis Gossett Jr., Jeff Bridges, and more, who recall how they were empowered by Ashby and granted collaborative freedom.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.