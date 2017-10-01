Maine Mountain Chamber Music: Schubert Tribute

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Arts Institute of Western Maine is sponsoring a Maine Mountain Chamber Music concert featuring violinist Keiko Tokunaga, bassist Carolyn Davis Fryer, cellist Elisabeth Anderson, and pianist Stephen Pane, joined by Maine Mountain Chamber Music co-directors Laurie Kennedy, viola, and Yuri Funahashi, piano.

The program celebrates the music of Franz Schubert and features the incomparable “Trout” Quintet. Also on the program is November 19, 1828, John Harbison’s touching tribute to Schubert, and three marches for piano four-hands by Schubert.

The concert will be held in Nordica Auditorium at the University of Maine at Farmington, starting at 7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

Admission is $15 / free for 18 & under and for students with ID.