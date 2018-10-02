Maine Mountain Chamber Music to perform concert Saturday

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, Oct. 6, Maine Mountain Chamber Music will perform Anton Dvořák’s String Quintet in G Major, Op 77, and Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No 1 in E Minor, Op 11, with string accompaniment.

The concert, sponsored by ArtsFarmington, is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Brown, brother of Laurie Kennedy, who spent his life serving the communities of Carthage and the Western Maine region. It will take place in Nordica Auditorium at the University of Maine at Farmington, starting at 7:30 p.m.

In 1877, when Dvořák wrote his String Quintet in G Major, he was at the height of his ﬁrst enthusiasm for Bohemian music, and each of the movements is indelibly marked with Bohemian melting melodies, poignant harmonies, and vigorous rhythms. In comparison with his previous chamber pieces, the Quintet is not only technically more reﬁned and structurally more balanced, but it also has a more imposing sound – the unusual addition of the double bass in place of the ﬁfth instrument allowed the composer to move the cello part to a higher, more lyrical position, giving the Quintet a special sonority, one that’s expansive and peculiarly well-suited to its composer’s sunny musical language. [allmusic.com, antonin-dvorak.cz, Jonathan Blumhofer]

Chopin’s deeply expansive and expressive Piano Concerto No 1 in E Minor, written while he was only in his late teens, has the mark of a composer who has reached full emotional and musical maturity. At its premiere in 1830, Chopin played the piano part himself. Although best known for its lyrical middle movement, this concerto also contains melodic gems throughout the two outer movements. It’s unashamedly heart-on-your-sleeve stuﬀ, with Chopin allowing the rich sounds of the piano to be cushioned by some gloriously rich string accompaniment. [classicfm.com]

Since 2002, Laurie Kennedy and Yuri Funahashi, co-directors of Maine Mountain Chamber Music, have been inviting outstanding musicians to join them in the MMCM concerts. The concert on October 6 will feature violinists Charles Dimmick and Amy Sims, Laurie Kennedy, viola; William Rounds, cello; Joseph Holt, double bass; and Yuri Funahashi, piano.

Amy Sims, a busy free-lance Classical and Baroque violinist, is the Assistant Concertmaster of the Portland Symphony Orchestra; she also performs with Boston Baroque, Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, Odyssey Opera, and Springﬁeld Symphony Orchestra. Violinist Charles Dimmick enjoys a varied and distinguished career as concertmaster, soloist, and chamber musician. As one of New England’s most sought after orchestral musicians, he is concertmaster of the Portland Symphony and the Rhode Island Philharmonic. Cellist William Rounds is a member of the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and the Portland Symphony Orchestra. He plays frequently as an extra with the Boston Symphony and performs with the Orlando Chamber Soloists. In addition to his classical career, he previously toured with John Denver, recorded for Aerosmith and has performed or recorded with a wide variety of popular artists.

Joseph Holt, a 1985 graduate of New England Conservatory, is currently assistant professor of double bass at the Boston Conservatory. He has performed many times with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, including tours in the United States, Europe, and Asia, as well as performances at Symphony Hall, Carnegie Hall, and Tanglewood. He has played under the baton of virtually every renowned conductor of the last 20 years. Laurie Kennedy has been Principal Violist and frequent concerto soloist with the Portland Symphony Orchestra since 1981.She has performed at chamber music festivals in Maine and around the Northeast. Yuri Funahashi has been a guest at numerous chamber music festivals, and has performed in Japan, Australia, Canada, throughout Europe and in many of the major halls in the U.S. She is a performing member of the Festival Chamber Music Society in New York City, and has collaborated with the Verdehr Trio, and the Brentano and Cassatt String Quartets.

Admission for this concert is $15, and is free for ages 18 & under and for UMF students with ID. For more info: 207- 778-5074.

ArtsFarmington’s mission is to inspire, educate and entertain the community in Western Maine through involvement with arts events that appeal to all ages and interests. We are committed to aﬀordability and community participation through memberships and sponsorships. We believe that diverse arts experiences and support of local artists give vitality to community life.