‘Mamma Mia!’ opens June 28 in Rangeley

June 14, 2019

Left to right in the back row is Sam Meehan, Kelsey Meehan, Kerry Gardner, Mike Sherrod, Benjamin Andrews, Tim Straub, Anne Crump and Owen Sinclair. Left to right in the front row is Adrian Heatley, Lisa Symes, Jess House, Amelia McMillan, Daxx Williams, Autumn-Sky Williams, Hannah McMillan, Tina Marie Falasco. Missing: Amanda Christian, Ariel Clinch, Raina Sherrer, Erin Smith and Carl Symes.

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the full-length Broadway Musical “Mamma Mia!” on June 28, 29, 30 and July 1 at the RFA Lakeside Theater. Showtime is 7 p.m. except on Sunday, June 30, which is a 4 p.m. matinee.

To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for First-Night, June 28, and the matinee, June 30, is $15; all other nights is $20 admission. For youth, ages 18 and under, it's $10 for all shows.

