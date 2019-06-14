‘Mamma Mia!’ opens June 28 in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will present the full-length Broadway Musical “Mamma Mia!” on June 28, 29, 30 and July 1 at the RFA Lakeside Theater. Showtime is 7 p.m. except on Sunday, June 30, which is a 4 p.m. matinee.

To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for First-Night, June 28, and the matinee, June 30, is $15; all other nights is $20 admission. For youth, ages 18 and under, it's $10 for all shows.