Mandeville and Richards at North Church on Aug. 18

FARMINGTON - Join Mark Mandeville and Rainne Richards at the historic North Church on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. ​All shows begin with a dessert social at 6 p.m. along with a jam session in the downstairs meeting hall.

Local Favorites Mark & Raianne have recently returned from their ninth annual Massachusetts Walking Tour in which they performed 11 free community concerts. This year the troupe paddled along the Connecticut River and hiked their way through the Pioneer Valley.

Each summer since 2010 they have organized the “Massachusetts Walking Tour” where they hike the roads and trails of the Commonwealth, more than 100 miles in less than two weeks, in support of the arts in local communities along the way. Each evening they stop over in yet another Massachusetts town, putting on a free concert there, along with local performers and fellow artists who accompany them on their journey. These annual two-week treks also raise awareness of the trails and greenways in Massachusetts, using music to make important connections. In the fall of 2017 Mandeville and Richards received official recognition before congress and were added to the congressional record by Senator Ed Markey for their efforts in the community through the Massachusetts Walking Tour.

These artists blend distinctive voices with rich tantalizing harmonies and a wide range of accompaniment (guitar, harmonica, ukulele, clarinet, penny whistle, electric bass) featuring original and traditional acoustic Folk/Americana songwriting. Transcending the genre of folk Americana, their music echoes inspiration from traditional folk duos and singer/songwriters like Ian & Sylvia, Kate Wolf and Neil Young – combining beautiful harmonies and a lyrical intensity, while establishing a unique sound of their own. They have been well-received by audiences around the United States and Canada since 2010.

Between tours Mark and Raianne teach music lessons out of Blackstone Valley Music in Uxbridge, MA.

The North Church is owned by the Farmington Historical Society and is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.

Photo… Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards

Calendar Listing…. Acoustic Folk/Americana Singer/Songwriters Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards will be the featured performers at Farmington’s North Church August 18 beginning at 7 PM. Reservations 207-778-2006.