Margaret Chase Smith Essay Contest topic announced

SKOWHEGAN - The Margaret Chase Smith Library is pleased to announce the topic of its 22nd annual essay contest – the appropriate role of the media in American society.

The ideal of a free press is so central to democracy that its protection is enshrined in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Yet its practice is often contested. This was true during the McCarthy, Vietnam, and Watergate eras in Senator Smith’s time. In our own time, questions about the ethics and influence of the media has resurfaced through concerns about “fake” news.

“We don’t want a Government that dictates to, or controls by intimidation or unfair regulation, the TV industry or any of the media. But we don’t want the TV industry, in its massive power to dictate to the Government or control public officials through intimidation or fear of that power, to destroy them.”

- Margaret Chase Smith

Washington & Lee University

Lexington, Virginia

April 23, 1973

The rules of the contest are minimal. It is open to Maine high school seniors. Essays must be typed and double-spaced. Contestants should provide complete contact information so they can receive notification of final results. For publication purposes, essays should be no longer than 2000 words. As always, quality of evidence, argumentation, and writing is more important than quantity of pages. The best essays support personal opinions with historical context and cited facts.

Entries are due by March 30 and decisions will be announced on May 4. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, $250 for third place, and $50 for five honorable mentions. For more information, visit the library’s website or contact John Taylor at 474-7133.

Located in Skowhegan, the library is owned by the Margaret Chase Smith Foundation and operated under its auspices by the University of Maine. The Margaret Chase Smith Library is an archive, museum, educational facility, and public policy center devoted to preserving the legacy of Margaret Chase Smith, promoting research into American political history, advancing the ideals of public service, and exploring issues of civic engagement.