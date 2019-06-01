Margaret Yocom reading at CV library June 20

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - On Thursday, June 20, at 4:30 p.m. in the Carrabassett Public Library, everyone is invited to hear Margaret “Peggy” Yocom read from her new book ALL KINDS OF FUR: Erasure Poems & New Translation of a Tale by the Brothers Grimm, published by Deerbrook Editions of Cumberland. To perform this visual poetry, Peggy will have help from a digital projector—and her storytelling colleague Rob Lively.

ALL KINDS OF FUR offers a new vision of Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm’s controversial “All Kinds Of Fur” (“Allerleirauh”), a lesser-known version of “Cinderella” that opens with incest. Erasing the Grimms’ words to reveal a young woman’s story of her journey to a new, full life, Peggy asks, “What would All Kinds Of Fur say if she could tell her own tale?” You can read more about the book (and erasure poetry) and flip through 16 of its pages at Deerbrook Editions’ website: http://deerbrookeditions.com/kin-s-fur Additional information is available on Peggy’s website: http://margaretyocom.com

For more information please call the library at 237-3535. This event is free and open to the public.