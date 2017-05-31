Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards to perform at North Church on June 3

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert Series will present Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pie social and jam session.

Mandeville and Richards are inheritors of a timeless legacy, creating music that is both original and evocative of a rich tradition. Blending distinctive voices and a wide range of accompaniment (guitar, harmonica, ukulele, clarinet, penny whistle, electric bass), their songs have been well received by audiences around the eastern United States since 2010. Transcending the genre of folk Americana, their music echoes inspiration from traditional folk duos and singer/songwriters like Ian & Sylvia, Kate Wolf and Neil Young – combining beautiful harmonies and a lyrical intensity, while establishing a unique sound of their own.

Both artists are products of central Massachusetts mill and factory towns, and for all their national exposure, they are passionately dedicated to the region and what it has to offer. Each summer for the past five years they have organized the "Massachusetts Walking Tour" where they hike the roads and trails of the Commonwealth, more than 100 miles in less than two weeks, in support of the arts in local communities along the way. Each evening they stop over in yet another Massachusetts town, putting on a free concert there, along with local performers and fellow artists who accompany them on their journey. These annual two-week treks also raise awareness of the trails and greenways in Massachusetts, using music to make important connections. They continue to impress listeners with their heartfelt songs and to inspire an even deeper appreciation of contemporary American folk music.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.