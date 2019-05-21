Mark Phillips back at New Sharon Congregational this Saturday

NEW SHARON - Members of the historic and beautiful New Sharon Congregational Church are pleased to have Mark Phillips back in concert on Saturday, May 25 as part of the continuing series of Brick Church Concerts. The series of concerts helps the congregation raise money to keep the church alive and well.

Phillips says he is happy to be returning because it is a beautiful setting with great acoustics and a warm audience. It is a terrific place to attend a concert.

Admission is $10 for adults. Youngsters are always very welcome and often get a great chance to interact with performers. The May 25 concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The New Sharon Congregation Church is located at 21 Cape Cod Hill Rd in New Sharon. Cape Cod Hill Rd is on Rt 2; the first right east of the Sandy River, across from The Whitewater Farm store. The concert will be held in the brick church on the right.