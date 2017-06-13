Martin Swinger at the Vienna Union Hall on June 17

VIENNA - On Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. the Vienna Union Hall Association brings long time singer and performer, Martin Swinger to town. Martin Swinger sings smart, story-infused songs people understand, enjoy and remember.

"Martin Swinger is one of those rare singer-songwriters who excels at everything: singing, songwriting, guitar-playing, and being so present with his humor, tenderness, and wild mind that his performances are also deep conversations, soul to soul and heart to heart, about the quirks, surprises, and love that brings us most alive. His songs, ranging from the little plastic parts that hold the world together, to what enlightenment comes from Buddha and Betty Boop falling in love, are whimsically and wisely original and enduring." - Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Kansas Poet Laureate Emeritus

Performing 80+ gigs a year and sharing award-winning original songs, Martin offers a surprisingly eclectic mix of covers. Americana, swing & jazz, traditional, show tunes, klezmer, improvisational music... He's known for his sterling performance fluid voice and vocal range, brilliant songs delivered well with an engaging stage presence for adult and family audiences.

Music is an honored Swinger family tradition so Martin was singing solos in public by the first grade and writing songs by his teens. Early years in Georgia were spent playing piano, ukulele and guitar, making music with friends and family and singing in school and church choirs.

He formed his first band while in Junior High School, discovered poetry, Paul Simon and Harry Nilsson, then attended Valdosta State College in Georgia where he wrote music for several productions.

Martin began to take his personal songwriting more seriously in his 20's when his first "adult' song, "Look Who's Cryin' Now" earned a ‘Certificate of Merit’ from The American Song Festival. Martin moved to Berea, Kentucky where, for 8 years he toured with Mitch Barrett as a duo called MANDALA and gained fans in the Virginia/D.C. Circuit. After moving to Norfolk, Virginia he collaborated with Mike Munden and Brent Gable in a band called JUST PLAIN FOLK and then 15 years ago, moved to Maine where he currently lives, writes, performs, teaches and gardens.

Currently, Martin Swinger is an atypical 50-something who can’t stop exploring music, songwriting and singing. Socially conscious, thought provoking and surprisingly entertaining. He’s recorded 5 CD’s, won local and national songwriting awards, is a repeat performer at Kerrville Folk Festival and counts among his fans Pete Seeger, Peter Yarrow, Paul Stookey, Billy Jonas, Ezra Idlet, Vance Gilbert and John Waters. He was a Kerrville New Folk Finalist and Festival performer and led workshops and performances at Boston Folk Festival. He was featured on the “Kerrville 2000" and “2001" and other compilation CD's. Martin performed at the "Big Taboo" Festival in Provincetown and is featured in a recent book, FOLK MELLINEUM by Dr. Tom Gruening. Martin celebrated nine years as host and producer of an original cable television show, “ALIVE! From Johnson Hall”, a popular concert series featuring Maine musicians, which continues to broadcast to 120,000 homes across Maine.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear Martin Swinger in Vienna. He connects with his audience. He's a performer you’ll be glad you experienced live. His talent is evident from the moment he walks onstage. He is simply an astounding musician with a comfortable presence, a powerful voice and creative guitar skills.

Tickets are $10.00. For more information or advance sales email viennaunionhall@gmail.com or call 293-2674.