Master guitarist Mahmoud Chouki featured in next UMF Emery Concert on the Lawn on Aug. 25

FARMINGTON - Relax to the eclectic sounds of Mahmoud “Mood” Chouki at the next UMF Emery Community Arts Center “Concert on the Lawn.” Chouki, an international master guitarist, composer, artistic director and multi-instrumentalist, will perform at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25. The concert is free and open to the public.

Chouki’s performances and compositions consist of music from around the globe fusing oriental and occidental ethnic and electric style of music. He leans especially towards flamenco, jazz, and oriental styled music.

Mahmoud began his studies at the Conservatory of Larache in northern Morocco from the age of eight and eventually completed at the National Conservatory in Rabat with training in music theory and classical guitar. He continued with additional enrichment by taking master classes with musicians, such as Jorje Cardoso, Antonello Lexi, Tim Williams, Francisco Ortiz and Juan Fallo.

In 2002, Mahmoud toured the south of Spain with the Guitar Ensemble of Morocco, winning first prize in the International Guitar Competition in St. Esteban del Puerto. This gave Mahmoud the jump-start to make several collaborations with other musicians, including his very own called “Mahmoud and Friends.” His projects lead him to travel and perform with key figures in the music world and with fusion groups, including at the Rencontre Orient Occident at Chateau Mercier in Switzerland and the Magic Lutes Concert with Hughes de Courson and his Symphonic Orchestra in Qatar and Bahrain.