MBTV receives the American Legion 2017 Fourth Estate Award

FARMINGTON - Steve Harris, Service Officer for The American Legion presents JP Fortier, executive director of Mt. Blue Community Access TV with the 2017 Fourth Estate Award. The Fourth Estate Award is presented annually by The American Legion to a publication, broadcast organization or online (Internet-based) media for outstanding achievement in the field of journalism.

MBTV was recognized for their work on the show “Talkin’ Maine” with Senator Tom Saviello. Tom interviewed Amedeo Lauria, Department Service Officer for the American Legion Department of Maine. The show focused on the many programs for veterans through The American Legion. The video was used to get the word out and is easily shared through email and social media. MBTV is very proud to receive this prestigious award.

Click here to watch the episode.

MBTV produces several interesting programs in it’s studio located on the ground floor in Roberts Learning Center on the campus of University of Maine at Farmington.

