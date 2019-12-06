Megan Roberts to have holiday Titcomb history book signings

FARMINGTON - Author Megan Roberts will be at Devaney Doak and Garrett Booksellers in Farmington on Chester Greenwood Day from 10 to 12:30 a.m. signing her books on the 80-year history of the Farmington Ski Club and Titcomb Mountain. Roberts will also be at Twice Sold Tales on Monday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The book, Titcomb, a Mountain of Ski Memories, was completed and published last fall, and in April received the Skade Award from the International Ski History Association for book excellence in preserving ski history.

"It is so much fun to see people get excited as their Titcomb memories come alive when looking at this book," said Roberts. "So many people have been involved in this gem of community recreation area, and we are fortunate that wonderful pictures and the stories have been preserved through the years."

If you have purchased a book already and want a personal message written in it by the author, bring it in during these signing times. Call or text 778-2964 for more info.