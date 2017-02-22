Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra in concert March 3 & 5

FARMINGTON - The Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra, conducted by Andrew J. Forster, music director and Dan Keller, associate conductor, will be performing 7 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at the Performing Arts Center at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the Mt. Blue High School Auditorium in Farmington.

Now in its 33rd season, students from the central Maine schools’ excellent music programs and professional music teachers come together each year to combine their collective musical talents and provide a wonderful concert. MMYO provides students an opportunity to rehearse and perform in a full orchestra setting.

Rehearsing from November through February, the orchestra performs two concerts each year in their host schools. This year’s concerts will include “Nimrod from Enigma Variations” by Edward Elgar, “Hopak from Soronchinsky Fair” by Modest Mussorgsky, “Concerto for Two Cellos PV 411” by Antonio Vivaldi and featuring seniors Soren Nyhus and Nolan Rogers, “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” by Johannes Brahms, “The Barber of Seville” and “William Tell Overture” by Gioacchino Rossini, and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by John Williams.

The Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra is sponsored by the students and their families. Donations are welcomed to defray the costs of music and other supplies. Advertising opportunities are available. Contact Kathleen Pike at 897-5815 for more information about the concerts, advertising, sponsorship, or future membership. Follow MMYO on Facebook here.