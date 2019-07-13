MIFF comes to Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents MIFF in the Mountains, the best films of the Maine International Film Festival - eight films over four nights, Friday through Monday, August 2 through 5 at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. A different film at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. each evening. Admission is $7 per film, $50 for an all festival pass. MIFF is Sponsored by Juliet J. Goodfriend. For the complete film schedule and tickets, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and under “Movies” click on the “MIFF” tab.

Friday August 2 - 5 p.m. Islander

Life on remote Robinson Crusoe island could be utopian, but it isn’t. Is it a bastion away from the world or a microcosmic replica?

8 p.m.: Pupille (In Safe Hands)

Compassionate and beautifully performed by France’s finest actors, this film was nominated for 7 Cesar awards. It captures the adoption process from birth to loving home.

Saturday, August 3 – Two Maine Films

5 p.m.: Bongee Bear and the Kingdom of Rhythm

Fifteen years in the making in Maine, this family-rated animated musical will set you singing in a fairy tale romp.

8 p.m.: In the Moon’s Shadow

Made in Maine’s Belgrade Lakes during the solar eclipse of 2017 when displaced and estranged sisters reconnect.

Sunday, August 4

5 p.m.: Aga

Revisiting the 100 year old pioneering film (Nanook of the North), this film explores the instincts and motivations of those who live in the same types of extreme conditions today.

8 p.m.: Before You Know It

A very urban coming-of-age film set in a community theater in NYC. Patriarch, Manny Patimkin and his daughters try to hold the family together with frequent role changes.

Monday, August 6

5 p.m.: Cassandro, the Exotico

His trailblazing ascent as an openly gay professional wrestler has been fraught with poignant moments. You will think about wrestling differently after this film.

8 p.m.: Luce

A star-studded cast discovers something shocking in the locker of an all A athlete/scholar who was adopted from Eritrea and up to now has been the pride of his family and school.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.