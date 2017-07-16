Mixed-media artist presents solo show at LCAG

RANGELEY - The Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery is pleased to present Lily Webber in an exhibit opening July 24 and continuing through August 21.

An artist’s reception, featuring complimentary snacks and cash bar, will be held July 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is Ms. Webber’s first solo exhibition at LCAG, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, at 2493 Main St. in Rangeley.

A native of the Rangeley area and graduate of Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Lily Webber works in acrylics, colored pencils, ink, encaustic, wood and scavenged materials to create her illustrative studies and elaborate tableaus. A restless imagination and quirky obsession with details inspires her to tell broad, inventive tales about otherworldly creatures, domestic life and the natural world. Late night art purges during fits of fancy, lend voice to the whimsical yet sophisticated realm of the Yetis, the characters in her recent book. “Silas J. Yeti” is a modern tale that that reimagines the child's journey through the vision of characters who are distinctly original and clever alternatives to the traditional Maine landscape tropes. Webber’s work often incorporates insightful touches of social and political commentary as an artist on a journey of busy-ness and dark humor, baring witness to the persistent rhythms of chaos and reinvention.

In addition to debuting her book, the artist will be exhibiting driftwood sculpture, encaustic work and abstract acrylics on canvas. Copies of "Silas J. Yeti" will be available at Ms. Webber's opening reception.

Lily Webber cites many influences on her work, most importantly her mother and her teachers Sonja Johnson and Rachel Atkinson. Additionally she is inspired by the great works of Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King, Mother Theresa, Salvador Dali, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, William Shakespeare, David Bowie, Albert Einstein, Marie Antionette, Dr. Seuss, Walt Disney, John Lennon and Maya Angelou. A graduate of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, Massachusetts, she teaches K-5 Art at Rangeley Lakes Regional School and lives in Rangeley with her husband, George, and daughter Morghan.