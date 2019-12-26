Mosaics on display at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - After working with her husband, Fred Jackman, for more than 30 years to create stained glass commissions for residential, commercial and ecclesiastical installations, Candace Jackman began creating one-of-a-kind mosaics in 2010. Her mosaics are composed of various materials including, but not limited too, Italian and Mexican smalti glass, stained glass, stones, shells, found materials, ceramic & porcelain china, etc.

As a member of the Society of American Mosaic Society and the New England Mosaic Society, Jackman has previously exhibited her art in Nashville, Chicago, San Diego, Boston and Somerville, Mass.

The pieces being exhibited at the Farmington Public Library will feature a variety of techniques and materials. Most pieces are 12 inches by 12 inches or smaller.

The piece that will be raffled for the benefit of the library is titled "Imagine" and features a heart focal point cut from a ceramic box with a peace sign incorporated into the background. The hope is that everyone who attends the exhibit will purchase a raffle ticket. They will be available at the opening on Jan. 8 through early March, when the exhibit ends.

Light refreshments will be served. The show will continue through early March. Free and open to the public

The Farmington Public Library Art Exhibit Fundraiser is directed at raising funds, providing a venue for artists to display their works, and adding the visual dimension of art to the Library. Each artist donates a piece of their art to the Library to be raffled off at the end of the two-month period.