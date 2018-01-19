Movie and pizza to benefit MBMS

TEMPLE - There will be a pizza and movie benefit for Mt. Blue Middle School's exchange program to Arcola, Penn. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Come out to Temple and enjoy your favorite, wood-fired pizza with friends and family in the cozy bakery along the Temple Stream. Then walk over to the beautiful Temple Stream Theater next-door to see the Mel Brooks movie: Young Frankenstein. All profit goes to aid the Mt. Blue Middle School 2018 Exchange program. Students from Philadelphia will visit the Middle School this February and Mt Blue Middle School students will visit Philadelphia in May.

Pizza from Temple Stream Theater’s wood-fired oven and the movie Young Frankenstein all for a donation of $10! Pizza serving begins at 5:30 p.m. , the movie begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets aailable at Up From & Pleasant or at the door. Temple Stream Theater & Bakery is located at 321 Intervale Road in Temple.