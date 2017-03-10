Mt. Blue alumni aims to inspire students

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School graduate, Eli Cohen, will be making a trip home this month, along with his fellow band members.

The four-person ensemble, all students at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, have formed what they refer to as a “contemporary improv” group called Jayu. Cohen describes the music as a fusion of genres, borrowing influences from traditional Korean gayageum music to modern jazz and romantic classical.

“We started out as an ensemble for the Contemporary Improvisation Department,” Cohen said. “We were basically used as a marketing tool for them since we are a good example of the department as a whole. But then we just kept playing.”

The gayageum, a 12-stringed instrument with similarities to a zither, is played by Korean student Do Yeon Kim. The music is rare even in Korea, with original versions of the instrument dating back to the 6th century. Traditionally the instrument was played in royal courts by peasants, but also served as a healing practice for the sick.

“Kim is super experienced with it. All of my knowledge about it comes from her,” Cohen said.

Jayu returns to Cohen’s home town of Farmington this month for some uninterrupted practice. The group is hoping to produce an album this spring.

“We’re just going to hole up at my parents’ house and practice for as long as they can tolerate it,” he said.

A performance is scheduled for Tuesday March 21 at the Emery Arts Center on The University of Maine at Farmington campus. The show will go from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a question and answer portion following the performance. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students.

Cohen’s motives for bringing the band home is two fold.

“Going to school in Boston, I was so intimidated initially by musicians coming from Manhattan whose parents were principal cellists," he said. "But the more I’ve become sure of myself and sure of where I come from I’ve realized it’s really special coming from Farmington. It was such a joy playing music with the community, bigger cities can’t always offer that.”

Cohen hopes that students from Mt. Blue and other high schools in the region will come to the performance and feel inspired by his story. He recalled feeling inspired himself at a younger age by the older musicians of Franklin County, noting how influential they were in his life.

“I want students to see that there is not any limit in terms of where you can go when coming from Farmington,” he said.