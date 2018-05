FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Karen Beacham, will be performing Wednesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium at the Mt. Blue Campus.

The performance is a benefit concert for the Western Maine Homeless Outreach shelter in Farmington and families in need within Regional School Unit 9. Please join the band for one of its final performances this year.