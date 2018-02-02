Mt. Blue High School Jazz Band to play benefit concert on Feb. 11

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High school jazz band and combo, under the direction of Karen Beacham, will be performing at the Fairbanks Union Church, Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m.

The performance is a benefit concert for the "BackPack Snacks" food drive organized by the Mt. Blue Regional School District Education Association. The intent is to provide food security for students now and over the February vacation.

Please bring a food donation! If you are unable to attend and wish to make a donation, please contact Jen Ladd at 778-3031.