Mt. Blue High School Jazz Band to play benefit concert on Feb. 11

Posted by • February 2, 2018 •

Left to right, in the top row is Ian Berry and Jeremiah Whitman. In the next row down isJustin Widen, Brian Hayes, Nick Campbell, Ethan McIntosh, Caitlin Zamboni and Chelsie Berkey. In the third row down is Aidan Underwood, Joey Gregory, Julia Hatch and Alexys Greenman. In the fourth row down is Jeb Sullivan, Colbey Goozey, Grace McIntosh and Scott Barber. In the fifth row down is Caitlin Underwood, Chris Marshall and Maeve Hickey. In the bottom row is Grace Bell, Hallie Pike, Ryan Haszko and Rachel Spear. Not pictured is Katie Brittain.

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue High school jazz band and combo, under the direction of Karen Beacham, will be performing at the Fairbanks Union Church, Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m.

The performance is a benefit concert for the "BackPack Snacks" food drive organized by the Mt. Blue Regional School District Education Association. The intent is to provide food security for students now and over the February vacation.

Please bring a food donation! If you are unable to attend and wish to make a donation, please contact Jen Ladd at 778-3031.

