Mt. Blue Music Boosters Cabaret is March 4

FARMINGTON - The 7th annual Mt. Blue Music Boosters Cabaret, the first of several spring fund raisers, will take place on March 4 from 5 to 7:30 pm.

The event is hosted by The Calzolaio Pasta Company in Wilton. The restaurant provides the food, space and wait staff for this wonderful fund raiser. Students, music educators and local musicians come together to provide a full two hours of wonderful entertainment. The proceeds from this fund raiser help the Music Boosters provide up to $3,000 in summer scholarships for Music Camps and private lessons

and help with much needed instrument repairs and purchases.

This year, Mt. Blue Ensembles, Profectus vocals, Franklin County Fiddlers, Jazz Ensemble and local-duo Crooked Bill will keep the music flowing.

The meal is a full-course Italian buffet with dessert. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets are available at DDG Booksellers in Farmington & the Wilton Public Library in Wilton. Adults are $20, seniors are $15, students are $10 and families are $50. Reservations may also be made at Calzolaio Pasta Company by calling 645-9500. For more information contact Debbie Seeley at 491-8503.

Other fund raisers include ice cream socials featuring Gifford's ice cream in March, after each of the Spring Concerts held at Mt. Blue Campus and the "Flamingo Event" in April. For $15 one can arrange to have a flock of 10 flamingos delivered under the shadow of darkness to an address. New this year is "The Drum Run" to take place in May, raising funds to help purchase drums for the new drum line.

Organizers hope everyone will join participants at all or any of these events to welcome spring and support the local Mt. Blue RSU #9 Music Boosters.