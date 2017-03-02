Mt. Blue Music Department announces “Music In Our Schools Month” concert series

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District Music Department is pleased to announce the upcoming March concert series in celebration of “Music in Our Schools” month. These concerts feature the school choruses, bands and orchestras from Academy Hill School, Cape Cod Hill School, Cascade Brook Elementary School, Mt. Blue Middle School and Mt. Blue High School.

Starting the concert series will be the district-wide Chorus Festival on Thursday, March 9 in Bjorn Auditorium at the Mt. Blue Campus. Please note that there are two choral concerts on this evening. The grade 5 & 7/8 choruses will perform at 6 p.m. under the direction of Lindsay Burke and Adrian St. Pierre. The grade 6 & Mt. Blue High School choruses will perform at 7:30 p.m. under the direction of Scott Dunbar and Adrian St. Pierre. The choruses will be accompanied by Patricia Hayden and Krista Lyman.

On Thursday, March 16, the district-wide Orchestra Celebration concert will take place at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Mt. Blue Campus. It features orchestra students in grades 4- 12, under the direction of Nancy Beacham and Steven Muise.

The district Band-a-rama will be held Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue Campus. Please note that there are also two band concerts on this evening. The grade 5 & 7/8 concert bands will perform at 6 p.m. The grade 6 & Mt. Blue High School concert bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. All concert bands grades 5-12 performing in these concerts are directed by Karen Beacham and Krista Lyman.

In case of inclement weather, Monday, March 28 and/or Tuesday, March 29 will serve as a make-up date for any postponed concerts.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

The Mt. Blue Music Boosters will be serving Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream after each concert for $1 a bowl. Music Booster scholarship applications will be available for interested students in grades 5-11. The Mt. Blue Music Boosters scholarship provides assistance to students who plan to continue music activities and instruction over the summer.

For any additional information, please contact your school’s music teacher.

