Mt. Blue Music Department presents Music In Our Schools Month concert series

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District Music Department is pleased to announce the upcoming March “Music in Our Schools Month” concert series featuring student bands, choruses, and orchestras from area schools.

All concerts will be held at the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington and are free and open to the public. Student musicians from Academy Hill, Cape Cod Hill and Cascade Brook Elementary Schools, Mt. Blue Middle and Mt. Blue High Schools will perform.

Starting the concert series on Wednesday, March 11, will be two Band-A-Rama concerts, both in Bjorn Auditorium at the Mt. Blue Campus. The first concert starts at 6:00 p.m. and will feature concert band students in grades 5, 7, and 8. The second concert is at 7 p.m. and will feature concert band students in grades 6 and 9-12. Doors will open for the second concert at the completion of the first concert. Concert bands are under the direction of Ethan Edmondson and Ken Labrecque.

The Chorus Festival will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the Mt. Blue Campus gymnasium. It will showcase chorus students in grades 5 through 12, under the direction of Lindsay Burke, Scott Dunbar, and Ethan Wright. Accompanist for the evening is Mrs. Patricia Hayden.

Rounding out the concert series is the Orchestra Celebration on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m., also in the Mt. Blue Campus gymnasium. Orchestra students in grades 4 through 12 will perform under the direction of Nancy Beacham and Steven Muise.

In the case of inclement weather, the following make-up dates will be used.

Band-A-Rama Concerts - Thursday, March 12

Chorus Festival Concert - Wednesday, March 25

Orchestra Celebration Concert- Wednesday, March 26

For any additional information, please contact your music teacher or contact Lindsay Burke at LBurke@mtbluersd.org.