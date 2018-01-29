Mt. Blue music students to participate in state-wide honors festival

FARMINGTON - Each fall auditions are held for select musical ensembles sponsored by the Maine Music Educators Association across the state of Maine. The following Mt. Blue Regional School District music students were selected by audition this fall for the following ensembles:

Kennebec Valley (KV) Junior Honors Band & Chorus: Grace Bell, Hope Chernesky, Delia Collelo, Abbie Cramer, Diane Hayes, Henry Hilton, Zinnia James, and Lauryn Walston.

Kennebec Valley (KV) Senior Honors Band & Chorus: Lydia Doyle, Joey Gregory, Brian Hayes, Erin Johnson, Ben Marcotte, Hallie Pike, Emma White, and Caitlin Zamboni.

Mid Maine Youth Orchestra (Middle School): Hope Chernesky, Shaylynn Koban, Bridget Reusch, Moriah Reusch, and Brynne Robbins.

Mid Maine Youth Orchestra (High School): Chelsie Berkley, Ian Berry, Tatiana Gardner, Zachary Gunther, Hallie Pike, Clayton McCarthy and Chelsea Seabold.

All-State Music Festival: Hallie Pike and Ian Berry for the Concert Band and Lydia Doyle and Benjamin Marcotte for chorus.

HONORS FESTIVALS CONCERT SCHEDULE

These ensembles will be performing for the public on the following dates:

Kennebec Valley (KV) Music Festival

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 2 p.m. Band and 4 p.m. Chorus

Waterville High School, Waterville

Mid Maine Youth Orchestra

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee Performing Arts Center, Messalonskee High School, Oakland Sunday,

March 4, 2018 at 3 p.m.

Bjorn Auditorium, Mt. Blue High School, Farmington

2018 All-State Music Festival

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Collins Center for the Arts, University of Maine, Orono

Concert times TBA

For more information, please contact Karen Beacham at 778-3561.