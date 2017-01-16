Mt. Blue Regional School District Music student awards announced

FARMINGTON - Each fall auditions are held for a variety of music festivals sponsored by the Maine Music Educators Association and organizations supporting public school music programs. Students whose schools are members of these organizations are eligible to audition. All auditions require a prepared piece, scales, and sight-reading.

Mt. Blue Middle School students selected to participate in the Kennebec Valley Music Festival Junior Honors Chorus are: Gabriella Duvall, Charles Eng, Taegan Heath, Henry Hilton, Cooper Hiltz, Shelby Iverson, Zinnia James, Megan O’Donnell, Emma White, and Emily Willett.

Mt. Blue High School student Jillian Conant, soprano, was selected for the Kennebec Valley Music Festival Senior Honors Chorus. Hallie Pike, clarinet; Sawyer Zundel, alto saxophone; Joey Gregory, trombone; Isabelle Thomas, tuba; and Ian Berry, percussion, were selected for the Senior Honors Concert Band. The object of the Kennebec Valley Music Educator’s Association is the advancement of student musicians and member school music programs.

Mid Maine Youth Orchestra enhances public school music programs by offering a wonderful opportunity for talented students to come together for the purpose of advancing their music skills by performing major works for orchestra. Accepted to this organization from Mt. Blue High School are: Ian Berry, Tatiana Carpenter, Jillian Conant, Zachary Gunther, Thomas Marshall, Hallie Pike, Julia Ramsey, Nolan Rogers, and Chelsea Seabold. Brynne Robbins and Rachel Spear were accepted from Mt. Blue Middle School.

Accepted to the Maine Acoustic Festival were high school students: Thaddeus Gunther, Zachary Gunther, Maggie Hickey, Julia Ramsey, Nolan Rogers, Chelsea Seabold, Kayla White, and representing the middle school, Rachel Spear. The Maine Acoustic Festival is a statewide student festival presented by 317 Main Community Music Center and North Yarmouth Academy. The festival is dedicated to honoring, sustaining and developing the unique roots music traditions that have enriched America.

The All-State Music Festival for Band, Orchestra and Chorus is the largest music festival in the state of Maine. Jillian Conant, soprano, student of Deb Perkins, was selected for chorus; Nolan Rogers, cello, student of Amy LeBlanc and Ian Berry, snare drum, student of Gustavo Aguilar, were selected for orchestra; Hallie Pike, clarinet, student of Karen Beacham, was selected for concert band.

In addition, alto saxophonist, Sawyer Zundel, student of Karen Beacham, received a Music Performance Scholarship from the University of Maine, Orono.