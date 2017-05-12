Mt. Blue RSD Music Department announces 2017 Spring Concert Series

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District music department is pleased to announce the upcoming spring concerts. These concerts feature music students participating in the schools district's bands, choruses and orchestras and are the culmination of the 2016-2017 academic school year.

Please note that the 7th and 8th grade band, chorus, and orchestra concert originally scheduled for May 31 has been moved to Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in the Mt. Blue Middle School Gym.

The Cape Cod Hill School Concert will be presented on Friday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym. Featured are the 4th and 5th grade orchestras under the direction of Nancy Beacham, the 5th grade band under the direction of Karen Beacham and the 5th grade chorus under the direction of Lindsay Burke. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist.

The sixth grade ensembles at Mt. Blue Middle School will be presenting their concert on Wednesday, May 31 at 12:30 p.m. in the school gym. This concert is open to the grade 6 student body, family and friends. The 6th grade band, chorus, and orchestra will perform at this concert and are directed by Scott Dunbar, Krista Lyman, and Steven Muise; assisted by Karen Beacham and Nancy Beacham. Krista Lyman serves as concert accompanist.

Please note that the 7th and 8th grade concert is a different event. See below for more details.

Academy Hill School students will be performing on Thursday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. in the school gym. Ensembles performing are the 4th and 5th grade orchestras, the 5th grade band and the 5th grade chorus under the direction of Lindsay Burke, Krista Lyman and Steven Muise. Hayden serves as concert accompanist.

On Thursday, June 1st, the Mt. Blue High School Spring Concert and Awards Night will be held. The MBHS band, chorus and orchestra are directed by Karen Beacham, Steven Muise, and Adrian St. Pierre. Mrs. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus.

Cascade Brook School's 4th and 5th grade orchestras, 5th grade band and 5th grade chorus, under the direction of Nancy Beacham, Krista Lyman and St. Pierre, will perform on Tuesday, June 6 in the CBS cafetorium. The students will perform at 10 a.m. and at 1:45 p.m. Hayden serves as concert accompanist.

Concluding the concert season will be the 7th and 8th grade band, chorus, and orchestra concert at Mt. Blue Middle School. This concert, originally scheduled for May 31, has been moved to Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m. in the school gym. Ensembles are directed by Karen Beacham, Burke and Muise. Krista Lyman serves as concert accompanist.

All Mt. Blue RSD concerts are free and open to the public. For more information please contact your school's music teachers.​