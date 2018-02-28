Mt. Blue RSD Music Department announces March concert series

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District Music Department is pleased to announce the upcoming March “Music in Our Schools” concert series featuring the choruses, bands and orchestras in area schools.

Concerts will be held at the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington and are free and open to the public. Student musicians from Academy Hill, Cape Cod Hill and Cascade Brook elementary schools, Mt. Blue Middle and Mt. Blue High Schools will perform.

Starting the concert series will be the district-wide Orchestra Celebration concert on Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in the Mt. Blue Campus gymnasium. It features orchestra students in grades 4-​12, under the direction of Nancy Beacham and Steven Muise.

There will be two district Band-a-rama concerts, both on Thursday, March 15. The first concert will feature band students in grades 5, 7, and 8 and will start at 6 p.m. The second concert will feature band students in grades 6, and 9-12 and will start at 7 p.m. Doors will open for the second concert at the completion of the first concert. All concert bands are under the direction of Karen Beacham and Ken Labrecque.

​Rounding out the concert series will be two Mt. Blue Chorus Festival concerts, both on Wednesday, March 21. The first concert will feature chorus students in grades 5, 7, and 8 and will start at 6 p.m. The second concert will feature chorus students in grades 6, and 9-12 and will start at 7 p.m. Doors will open for the second concert at the completion of the first concert. Choruses are under the direction of Lindsay Burke, Scott Dunbar, and Adrian St. Pierre. Accompanists for the evening are Patricia Hayden, Krista Lyman and Deborah Perkins.

In case of inclement weather, Monday, March 26 and/or Wednesday, March 28 will serve as a make-up date for any postponed concerts.

The Mt. Blue Music Boosters will be serving Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream after the concerts for $1 a bowl. Summer music camp and private lesson scholarship applications will be available for students in grades 5-11 at this time.

For any additional information, please contact your school’s music teacher.​