Mt. Blue RSD Music Department announces Winter Concert series

FARMINGTON - The Mt. Blue Regional School District music department's upcoming winter concerts begin soon. These concerts will feature music students participating in the local schools’ bands, choruses and orchestras and will be the opening performances of the 2019-2020 academic school year. All Mt. Blue RSD concerts are free and open to the public. For more information please contact your school’s music teachers.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Mt. Blue High School concert band and chorus will perform under the direction of Ethan Edmondson and Ethan Wright. Mrs. Patricia Hayden serves as concert accompanist. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. in Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus.

Academy Hill School students will be performing on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Academy Hill School gym. Ensembles performing are the 4th and 5th grade orchestras, the 5th grade concert band and the 5th grade chorus. The concert will be directed by Lindsay Burke, Ken Labrecque and Steven Muise, and accompanied by Patricia Hayden.

The 5th grade band, chorus, and orchestra from Cascade Brook School will be performing in Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The concert will be directed by Nancy Beacham, Ethan Edmondson, Ken Labrecque and Ethan Wright. Hayden will be assisting as accompanist.

The grades 7-12 orchestra concert will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. in Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus, under the direction of Steven Muise.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, two concerts will presented by Mt. Blue Middle School student musicians, under the direction of Lindsay Burke, Scott Dunbar, Ethan Edmondson, Ken Labrecque, Steven Muise and Nancy Beacham. Hayden will serve as concert accompanist. The first concert begins at 6 p.m. and will feature grade 6 concert band, chorus, and orchestra. The second concert begins at 7 p.m. and features the grades 7/8 concert band and chorus. Both concerts will be held in Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus.

The Cape Cod Hill School music students will be presenting their concert on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Cape Cod Hill School gym. Ensembles performing are the 4th and 5th grade orchestras, the 5th grade concert band, and the 5th grade chorus. Nancy Beacham, Lindsay Burke and Ethan Edmondson will direct this performance, assisted by Hayden.

Concluding the concert season will be the Cascade Brook School 4th grade concert, held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 in the Cascade Brook School cafeteria.

In the event that a concert is cancelled due to weather, it will be held on Dec. 16 or 18. Details will be announced.