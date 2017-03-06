Mt. Blue schools to perform One Act plays

FARMINGTON - “Foundations” a short play written and directed by Mt. Blue High School senior, Ike Libby, and junior, Tommy Eng, will be performed in conjunction with the middle school show, “The Absolutely Insidious and Utterly Terrifying Truth About Cat Hair” by Bradley Walton on March 15 and 17 at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus.

“The Absolutely Insidious and Utterly Terrifying Truth About Cat Hair” directed by social studies teacher, Catherine Zachary, is a fantastical depiction of the insidious and ubiquitous nature of cat hair. At times it does feel as if Butterball Snowflake’s (Charlie Eng) and Snugglefluff Milkshake’s (Rachel Spear) hair is actually taking over Brenda’s (Paola Ayres) world! Armed with Masking Tape (Donovan Hurley), Granola Bar (Abbie Cramer) and Vacuum Cleaner (Erin Ladd) Brenda tries valiantly to reclaim her house and her life from the evil all-encompassing hair. Anyone with cats and/or dogs can certainly relate to this zany comedy!

This year’s student-written and directed entry to the Maine Drama Festival, “Foundations,” is a play about friendships, specifically the beginning and ending of a several year’s friendship between Adam (portrayed in his younger version by Eugene Armstrong and in his older incarnation, by Aidan Underwood) and Max (Jude Siegle and Jon Lesko).

As young kids, the two bonded when Adam stops a bully (Gian Mendez) from bothering Max. After, that the two have adventures together and Adam continues to help Max. In their teenage years, both struggle with other relationships which affects their own negatively. The play deals with important issues of love, friendship, and growing up.

Both Eng and Ike Libby are seasoned members of the school’s Improv comedy group, The Mt. Blue Curtain Raisers. Eng said the hardest part in writing the play was the revision. After getting feedback from playwriting coach, Dan Ryder, they had to re-write nearly half the play, pushing a deadline for auditions in December.

As directors of the play, Eng and Libby run rehearsals, make decisions about the technical aspects of the show and take notes for the actors. They have a straightforward but comical style of directing, and the cast and crew are enjoying preparing for the evenings of one acts at Mt. Blue.

The play will be showcased at the Regional Drama Festival in Skowhegan on March 10.

“Seeing our play come to life was an incredible experience. After the first time we rehearsed with our entire set both Ike and I were amazed that this project we had been working on for eight months had come to life," Eng said.

The evenings of plays performed at Mt. Blue High School will be Wednesday, March 15 and Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are available at the door for $4.50 (adults) and $3.00 (students).