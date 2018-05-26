Mt. Blue Theater Company holds 2018 banquet

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Theater Company’s annual theater banquet was held Tuesday, May 22, to reminisce about this year’s wonderful theater season and to honor and say goodbye to its outstanding senior members. The evening began with a pot luck supper while students completed the yearly trivia quiz, testing their knowledge of behind-the-scenes information about shows from the last four years. The evening included a slide show focused on the senior performers especially from this year’s shows: Brighton Beach Memoirs, a heartwarming comedy by Neil Simon, “It’s Kind of a Long Story,” an award-winning student-written and directed one act play, and The Game’s Afoot, a sophisticated comedy murder mystery by Ken Ludwig.

Julianna Labul earned this year’s "Student Playwright/Director" award. Her hilarious show was performed for an appreciative audience at the Maine Drama Festival in March, with the crowd on its feet before the play was even over! Julianna began her play last fall, working with teacher Dan Ryder to refine it. The story depicts a grandfather telling his granddaughter a “choose your own adventure” story of his own life. The tale takes place in a fairy tale world with a bossy princess, a love-sick prince, and an array of talking/moving inanimate objects; it is narrated by a narcissistic game show host. Through his choices in these adventures, the main character uncovers details about his identity and finds true love.

"The Senior Theater Awards" are presented each year to two seniors who’ve embodied the spirit of the theater company and have shown leadership, dedication, and talent. This year’s group of seniors was exceptional with many standout actors and technicians. The awards were presented to two seniors who’ve impacted the theater company positively, each for four years:

Tommy Eng and Julianna Labul. Tommy began his stint with the theater company as a freshman in another student-written one act play as a pirate. Since then, he’s been involved in some way with every show the company has produced, most notably as a writer and director himself of last year’s one act play. Tommy’s strong leadership has steadily emerged in the group. He’s constantly leading by example, helping to set up and strike sets, and actively listening to notes and instructions so that now, he can actually give those notes and instructions to his peers. In fact, this past year, he was dubbed the “Theater Dad,” a formal position in the company that shows he’s one of the students whom underclassmen can go to for advice and encouragement. “He gives the best pep talks before each show,” says Deborah Muise, director of the company. Tommy intends to pursue a career in film and/or broadcasting and will attend SMCC or NESCOM in the fall.

In the MBTC, Julianna Labul has been an actor, an assistant director, a set builder, a stage manager, a playwright, a director, and a “Theater Mom.” Her sweetness and goodness are only overshadowed by her love of anything to do with theater. Julianna has been a quiet leader and the unofficial historian in the group. She appreciates tradition, and her knowledge and experiences being in and watching theater have really added color and depth to the group. She is Mrs. Muise’s link to the students through on line communication. “Julianna has her finger on the pulse of the thespians,” says Muise, “whenever I need to get a message to the students, I ask Julianna to send it!” She’s organized, compassionate, thoughtful, and bright. Julianna’s future plans include attending Plymouth State College and majoring in social work and minoring in theater.

Two other seniors were acknowledged for their special contributions to the group. Audrey Keith, the “Theater Rock,” will attend UMF next year to study art education, and Aidan Underwood, the “Theater Builder,” will study broadcasting at Orono or Emerson next year or he may enter the workforce in NYC. There were even more seniors in attendance at the banquet, all of whom have been important role models and contributors to the tenor of the theater company. Cailyn Correlus, Caleb Hutchinson, Jon Lesko, and Maggie Murray will all be missed next year.

To keep track of next year’s Mt. Blue Theater Company season, please visit our website https://dmuise.wixsite.com/mbtc