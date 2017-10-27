Mt. Blue Theater Company presents: Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon

FARMINGTON - Brighton Beach Memoirs follows a boy of fifteen, named Eugene Jerome. Growing up in 1937 Brooklyn, New York. Eugene learns about girls, family, relationships and life. Throughout the play, Eugene tells the audience about the lessons he learns about the need for family and about life, as he connects with his quirky, loving, and exciting Polish-Jewish family.

Come see Eugene’s happenings, performed by the Mt. Blue Theater Company in the Bjorn Auditorium on Mt. Blue Campus Nov. 2-4 at 7 p.m.

Eugene (played by senior, Tommy Eng) is a boy growing up in 1937 with World War II looming on the horizon. Stan, Eugene’s older brother (played by Aidan Underwood), helps provide for the family and helps Eugene through his adolescence with lessons about girls. Throughout the play, sisters Kate (Caitlin Zamboni) and Blanche (Abby McCarthy), are the heads of the household and they make their sisterly bond that much stronger. Following in their mother and aunt’s footsteps, Nora (Audrey Keith) and Laurie (Megan O’Donnell) form their sister bond while Nora tries to get herself on Broadway. Jack (Rowan Jellison) is the father of Stan and Eugene and Kate’s husband. Jack takes on the whole family’s struggles and offers his fatherly wisdom to the children, and gives all his love to his wife, Kate, and sister-in-law, Blanche.

Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon is a play about family, sacrifice, and love. Senior Aidan Underwood has been instrumental in building the set (not seen in these photos so you must come and see it!) Directed by Deborah Muise, and assistant directed by senior, Julianna Labul, it is rated PG-13 for some strong language and sophisticated themes.