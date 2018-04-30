Mt. Blue Theater Company stages murder mystery comedy

FARMINGTON - On May 3, 4, and 5 the Mt. Blue Theater Company will present its final play of the season, a comedic murder mystery set in the castle of famous stage actor, William Gillette. The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays will start at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium with tickets at $4.50 for adults and $3 for students available at the door.

In December 1936, praised actor William Gillette, (played by Rowan Jellison), known for his role as Sherlock Holmes, invites his cast-mates (played by Tommy Eng, Rachel Spear, Adian Underwood, and Elysia Roorbach) to his Connecticut home for a weekend of exuberant Christmas festivities. But when another guest (played by Maggie Murray) is stabbed to death, joyfulness quickly turns into terror. Then it’s up to Gillette to assume his part as Sherlock Holmes along with a local bumbling police detective (played by Audrey Keith) to solve this mystery before the killer strikes again. Willie’s dotty mother, Martha (Julianna Labul) is no help to the pair, and the menace and amusement is ceaseless in this ravishing whodunit.

The performance is directed by Deborah Muise assisted by Kat Zachary and junior, Caitlin Zamboni. In keeping with the mysterious theme of the show there will be simulated fight scenes but some very obviously fake weapons used.

“We’ve decided to sacrifice authenticity in these troubled times to make sure people realize that it’s just pretend and so as not to trigger any unease,” said Muise. “The gunshot sound effects will be very ‘cartoony.’”

Students Jacob Miller and Emily Willett are designing and running the lights and sound respectively, and Molly Gurney reprises her role as stage manager for this show. Come see The Game’s Afoot and try to solve the mystery before Willie does in the Bjorn Auditorium on Mt. Blue Campus May 3, 4, and 5 at 7 p.m.