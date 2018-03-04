Mt. Blue’s Tri-M hosts talent show for the community

Written by Alexandra McAuley

FARMINGTON - The Tri-M Music Honors Society Chapter 6336 at Mt. Blue High School is hosting a talent show for students and community members to show off their skills. The event is open to a variety of acts. Auditions will be held in the Forum at Mt. Blue Campus on April 5 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 p.m. and April 12 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The talent show will be on April 27 at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on the Mt. Blue Campus. Tickets will be $2 for students and children under 12 and $4 for adults. The outstanding Acapella vocal ensemble Renaissance Singers from the University of Maine will be one of the groups performing. Tri-M looks forward to the many performers and the chance to bring students and community members together. For more information and to sign up for an audition time, please contact the chapter’s advisor, Adrian St. Pierre at 778-3561 or a stpierre@mtbluersd.org.

What is Tri-M?

Tri-M is a music honors society with the goal of fostering a greater interest in music and providing more opportunities for personal musical expression. Tri-M opens up a world of opportunities for students who have already shown themselves to be academically capable and musically gifted. Students are selected for membership in the honor society on the basis of musicianship, scholarship, character, leadership, and service to their school and community. The organization's high standards serve to challenge students to greater effort and achievement and to encourage them in the pursuit of excellence. Tri-M, being a service based honors society, strives not only to enhance and provide opportunities for the music students but for the students to use their experience and love of music to benefit the community. Through performance and community service, students develop confidence, creativity, critical thinking, compassion, and a host of other leadership skills sure to serve them well in school and beyond.