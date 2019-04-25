Mud Bowl improv comedy event is this Friday

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School will once again host the annual improv comedy Mud Bowl, a night of laughter from all over Maine and New England to support high school improv teams. The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium.

Co-hosted by the Mt. Blue High School Curtain Raisers and local improv team, Teachers Lounge Mafia, the Mud Bowl showcases performances from Mountain Valley High's Room for Improvement and Falmouth's Nothing, two high school teams that are far more talented than their names would imply.

The night continues with a performance by Rhode Island's own, Providence Improv Guild, a team of a professional improvisers who return annually to support the comedic arts in western Maine. Hailing from their own theater right in downtown Providence, PIG spend the day workshopping with students before letting themselves free on the stage.

The evening always culminates in the Laughletics MUD BOWL, a madcap hour of competitive improv games with audiences choosing the fates of the winners and the lesser fortunates.

Admission to the 2019 Improv Comedy Mud Bowl is $5 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. though folks are encouraged to come early for the Empty Bowls dinner to benefit local food pantries and organized by Mt Blue Campus Art Teacher, Pam Chernesky. Questions may be directed to Mt Blue Curtain Raisers Artistic Director, Dan Ryder at dryder@mtbluersd.org.