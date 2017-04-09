Music and drama summer camps offered in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering three different week-long day camps for youth this summer at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley.

July 10-14 is Drama Camp for ages 7-12 and is led by Anne Crump who received her BFA in Acting from Drake University and studied at the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will include pantomime, story-telling, creating characters, environments, emotions, improvisations and creative movement. The fee for the week is $150.

July 31 – Aug 4 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13-18 and is led by Talley Murphy, a directing student at Barnard College of Columbia University. She has directed or worked with Dominion Stage, DC Fringe, Dodgeball Theatre, CU Players, and Anacostia Playhouse, among others. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will feature creative ways to explore character development, movement, and story-telling. The fee for the week is $150.

August 7-11 is the Westerhoff/RFA Music Camp for ages 8-18 for all instruments and voice, with camp leader David Iskowitz of the Westerhoff School of Music, and instructor Timothy Macek of Howard University, and others. The camp meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and will include individual instruction, practice, performance, group lessons, music-making and fun musicianship classes. The fee for the week is $200. Two local lodging establishments are offering discounts for the week for Music Camp families.

For more information or to register your child for any of these affordable day-camps, contact the RFA at rangeleyarts@gmail.com, visit www.rangeleyarts.org, or call 207-864-5000. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region.