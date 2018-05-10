Franklin Countys First News

Musical Melting Pot concert held in local area schools

In the front row is Lidija Peno-Kelly on violin, Dee Dee Oehrtmann on violin, Jim Kennedy on cello, and Laurie Kennedy on viola. In the back row is Mardie Porter from ArtsFarmington, Susan Onion representing the Onion Family Foundation and Cheryl Pike from the Kingfield Pops.

On May 3, the Kingfield Pops and ArtsFarmington, with help from the Onion Foundation, sponsored a concert at the middle schools of both Farmington and the Strong/Kingfield area. The concert was provided by a string quartet made up of members from the Portland Symphony Orchestra. The theme of the program was America: the Musical Melting Pot.

The quartet played a rendition of Yankee Doodle, the The Star-Spangled Banner, as well as the folk song Follow the Drinking Gourd. Also included was music by Bach, Ode to Joy from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and a movement from Dvorak’s New World Symphony. A member of the ChoralArts Camerata, a capella group from Portland, gave a lively narration.

An active question and answer session followed, with students asking good, sometimes challenging, questions.

