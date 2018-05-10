Musical Melting Pot concert held in local area schools

On May 3, the Kingfield Pops and ArtsFarmington, with help from the Onion Foundation, sponsored a concert at the middle schools of both Farmington and the Strong/Kingfield area. The concert was provided by a string quartet made up of members from the Portland Symphony Orchestra. The theme of the program was America: the Musical Melting Pot.

The quartet played a rendition of Yankee Doodle, the The Star-Spangled Banner, as well as the folk song Follow the Drinking Gourd. Also included was music by Bach, Ode to Joy from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and a movement from Dvorak’s New World Symphony. A member of the ChoralArts Camerata, a capella group from Portland, gave a lively narration.

An active question and answer session followed, with students asking good, sometimes challenging, questions.