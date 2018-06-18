Musical presented by New Hope Baptist Church

FARMINGTON - "Once Upon a Starry Knight" is a full-length musical for the entire family.

Plot Synopsis: King Arthuritis is retiring. Lady Starry Knight and Sir Stormy Knight take a three-day challenge to see who would be the best new ruler for the Kingdom of Lumbago. Will it be Starry who has a giving compassionate heart, or Stormy who is determined to win at any cost?

This FREE presentation will be given by the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington on Saturday, June 30th and Sunday, July 1st. The time for both performances is 6 p.m. Complete with a detailed set, beautiful costumes, a cast of forty, eleven songs with orchestrated accompaniments throughout the drama, and even a couple of camels, this is an event you won't want to miss. Admission is free. For more information call 778-9696.