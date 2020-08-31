Narrow Gauge Cinema craft fair Sept. 5

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Sept. 5, The Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-in will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With more than 30 vendors signed up, the fair promises to have something for everyone and is a perfect chance to get some holiday shopping done prior to the busy season.

Located directly behind the cinema, the drive-in allows plenty of space and fresh air to aide by the latest CDC guidelines. Masks are encouraged by all shoppers. Please park in the cinema parking lot and walk in to the drive-in.