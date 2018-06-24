New documentary film to show in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Love, Work and Knowledge – The Life and Trials of Wilhelm Reich will screen for three nights on July 9, 10, 11 at 6 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. Financed entirely by three international crowdfunders in 2014, 2016 and 2017, this documentary was filmed in Austria, Germany, Norway and the United States: New York, Pennsylvania, Maine (Ellsworth Falls, Hancock, Rangeley) and the Countway Library of Medicine at Harvard University.

Wilhelm Reich, M.D. (1897-1957) was a pioneering and controversial psychiatrist, research physician and scientist who graduated from the University of Vienna medical school, studied with Sigmund Freud and Nobel laureate Julius Wagner-Jauregg, M.D., emigrated to America on the eve of World War Two and, in 1945, established a laboratory and research center in Rangeley.

In the 1950s, Reich’s publications—books, research journals and bulletins—were banned and burned by order of a United States Federal Court. These destructions took place in Rangeley and New York City.

Completed at the end of 2017, this film is now being screened in theaters and university-affiliated cinemas in America, Europe and South Africa. For more information, visit the film’s website at: www.loveworkknowledge.com. For the complete schedule of events at the RFA Lakeside Theater, visit rangeleyarts.org.