New England Celtic Arts presents Dave Rowe Holiday Special Dec. 9

FARMINGTON - Dave Rowe Holiday Special with Denny Breau and Phil House returns to Farmington's North Church.

New England Celtic Arts, will present the Dave Rowe Holiday Special on Saturday Dec. 9 at North Church with the Farmington Historical Society. Pie social starts at 6:15 p.m. with show at 7 p.m.

A Lewiston-Auburn holiday tradition is returning to Farmington. Since the early '90s, Dave Rowe and Phil House have been performing a holiday concert together at the First Universalist Church in Auburn. Through the years the concert has undergone changes. The first four or five years, Dave was joined on stage by his late father, Tom (of Schooner Fare) in their duo called Rowe by Rowe. The concert was actually the elder Rowe's idea. After several years, Denny Breau joined in the fun when he joined the Rowes' band, becoming a trio called Turkey Hollow. Tom Rowe passed away in early 2004, and since that year Dave has continued the tradition with Denny and Phil.

Over the past 6 years the event has become a Holiday standard in Franklin County first appearing at Skye Theatre, and now with it's closing, the show has moved to the Farmington Historical Society's North Church.

"It's a family affair in every sense," explained Dave Rowe. "Phil House and I have been performing this show together for so long, and now Denny Breau has since 1998. It's just like getting together with family and friends for a little music over the holidays. I don't think any of us would miss this for the world!"

North Church is located at 118 High Street Farmington, Me. For reservations at North Church call: 207-778-2006 or www.necelticarts.com Tickets are $15.00. Reservations are highly suggested.