New exhibit at Carrabassett Valley library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The artist exhibiting at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center during the months of January and February is Katherine Maloney.

A graduate of Colby College with a BA in Art History and a minor in Studio Art, after college Maloney designed exhibit and murals at the Portland Museum of Art and The Children's Museum of Maine. She had been painting, doing graphic design and marketing in the Portland area for 20 years before moving full time to the western mountains of Maine.

After the loss of her husband's beloved Lab four years ago, she started a business painting pet portraits. This she does in addition to landscapes and seascapes.

"The pet portraits give me so much pleasure to do. Often I am commissioned to paint an animal that is no longer with us; it can be emotional but the joy on the owner's face is a wonderful reward," she said.

This past summer Maloney began a new series of oils that explore cloud formations and movement, both on land and on water. Sugarloaf, Flagstaff and the Bigelows are some of her local inspirations as are memories of fast moving squalls across the ocean. In the winter, she can be found at the Sugarloaf childcare center. She lives in Wyman Township with her husband and their border collie mix, Abby.

Stop by the Carrabasssett Library Gallery to see her paintings. The lobby is open M-F: 10-5, Saturdays: 10-5 and Sundays: 12-3. The Wine & Cheese Artist Reception provides an opportunity to meet Maloney and celebrate her art. It will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m.