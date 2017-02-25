New exhibit opens on March 4 at Carrabassett Valley library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - An art exhibit of Isaac White's work will be opening at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Saturday March 4.

A wine and cheese reception will be held to kick off his exhibit from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Begin Family Community Room at the CV Library & Community Center.

White is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to his camera. Raised in the western mountains of Maine, he has traveled the world. Isaac has been taking photographs for 16 years. This exhibit will be focused on the local region, specifically Sugarloaf.

The exhibit will be on display throughout March and April.