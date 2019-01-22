New exhibition on musical theater at Mantor Library

FARMINGTON - The Shiretown Bookers are proud to announce their Winter exhibition, "Another Op'nin', Another Show", running from Jan. 24 through March 13, in the Shiretown Bookers' Hall in Mantor Library at 116 South Street in Farmington.

The excitement of musical theatre will be the subject of the new exhibition, with its title taken from the opening number of Cole Porter's "Kiss Me, Kate." Examining the Broadway Musical, an essentially American art form, scripts, musical scores and playbills from Bookers' collections will trace the form's development from the old-fashioned musical revue, complete with scantily-clad chorines, through the innovations of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Bernstein, and Sondheim, up to the edgy and provocative political commentary of "Hamilton." The exhibition explores the complex and fascinating world of live theater, from set design through casting and rehearsals, to the thrill of opening night, followed by the critic's comments and (with luck) the Tony Awards.

The exhibition will be curated by Dale Hill, old theater trouper, columnist, and founding Shiretown Booker. The public is invited to a free opening reception for the new display at Mantor Library on Jan. 24, from 7 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

The Shiretown Bookers (The Community Friends of Mantor Library) are a group of book lovers and collectors who support the university library by fostering its relationship with the community. The group provides free exhibitions and lectures on bookish subjects throughout the year. The schedule is available at shiretownbookers.org.