New Hope Baptist Church presents Stars of Glory

FARMINGTON - The Christmas cantata, “Stars of Glory,” will be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. The free hour-long program will begin on both nights at 7 p.m.

This unique production features familiar and new Christmas carols in a Celtic style of music. A twenty-voice choir, accompanied by a beautifully orchestrated background will be interspersed with Scripture readings of the Nativity, Christmas poems, and live instrumental selections performed on piano, penny whistle, hammered dulcimer, violin, and guitar. All are invited! For more information call 778-9696.