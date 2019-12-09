Franklin Countys First News

New Hope Baptist Church presents Stars of Glory

December 9, 2019

Choir members singing in "Stars of Glory," a Christmas cantata to be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church in Farmington, December 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.

FARMINGTON - The Christmas cantata, “Stars of Glory,” will be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham Street in Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. The free hour-long program will begin on both nights at 7 p.m.

This unique production features familiar and new Christmas carols in a Celtic style of music. A twenty-voice choir, accompanied by a beautifully orchestrated background will be interspersed with Scripture readings of the Nativity, Christmas poems, and live instrumental selections performed on piano, penny whistle, hammered dulcimer, violin, and guitar. All are invited! For more information call 778-9696.

