New musical revue opens at RFA Feb. break

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is presenting “Serendipity” during the first weekend of February Vacation. “Serendipity” is an original story about six talented women who meet in a coffee shop during Nashville’s Country Music Awards Festival. They share their misfortunes and triumphs through popular songs and old-time favorites. The production stars local songsters Anne Crump, Sue Downes-Borko, Pam Ellis, Adrian Heatley, Pam Morse and Erin Smith.

“Serendipity” is for two nights only, February 16 & 17, 2019, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. All seats are reserved - Adults: $20/*First-Night (2/16): $15, Youth (18 & under) all shows: $10. Tickets are available online at www.rangeleyarts.org – click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors open at 6:00 PM for beer, wine and snacks which can be enjoyed before and during the show. To see the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.