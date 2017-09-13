New painting exhibit at Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery Oct. 6

RANGELEY - The Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery is pleased to present the work of Marcia Baker and Dorothy Mosher in an exhibit of paintings from Oct. 5 through Dec. 1. An artist’s reception, featuring complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine), will be held Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gallery is located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, at 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, and is presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and sponsored by the Red Onion.

Marcia Baker’s energetic and vibrant watercolor paintings represent her connection with the woods and coast of Maine. Favorite outdoor pastimes of kayaking and sailing as well as sporting Images of fly-fishing, skiing, hiking, and bird hunting are seen in her images. Underwater scenes of trout and salmon and vivid wildlife images, such as moose, ravens and wild birds, come to life on paper and canvas. Her awards include best of show at the annual Freeport Art Exhibit, and 2015 Artist of the Year for Maine Inland and Fisheries Department.

In addition to looking after Rangeley’s health and wellbeing, local Nurse Practitioner Dorothy Mosher has been developing her skills as an artist for ten years. Her love of the great outdoors was fostered by generations of family living close to the land in her native Idaho. An accomplished horsewoman, outdoor sportswoman and musician, her themes exist in nature and in the stories of the great Northwest. This is Ms. Mosher’s first public exhibition of her art work. She will perform on guitar and sing an original composition at the opening reception.

Gallery hours: 10 AM-2 PM, Monday – Thursday as well as when the theater is open for live theater, movies and special presentations. All exhibitions are free and open to the public: walk-ins welcome. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find the complete schedule of events, visit rangeleyarts.org