New paintings being raffled at FPL

FARMINGTON - Magda Nemlich and Pattie Millette will display their paintings at the Farmington Public Library for the months of August and September. A meet and greet the artists will take place at the Library Friday, August 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each artist is donating a painting to be raffled off by the Farmington Public Library at the end of August. Raffle tickets are one dollar per ticket or ten tickets for five dollars. One does not need to be present to win. Winners will be notified by phone. Refreshments will be served.

Each artists comes with a varied background. Magda Nemlich left Germany for England in 1938 with her widowed mother where they spent two years before moving to the United States. She spent her formative years in White Plains NY and upon graduation went to Syracuse University where she met her husband. After four years in the Air Force they settled in Scarsdale, NY, started a furniture store, and raised three children. They have been blessed with twelve grand children and ten great grandchildren. Magda now spends part of each year living in Farmington near her daughter and son-in-law, Jonathon and Vickie Cohen. She has had showings of her work in Westchester and is now looking forward to showing her work at the Farmington Public Library. Art has been a joy through all of her life. She started drawing as a young child and never stopped. Her inspiration comes from the beauty of nature.

Patti Millete's first foray in the public art scene was in fifth grade when her piece was selected for a summer reading program. Patti's formal education continued in the natural sciences but also intertwined with interest in botany, marine science, and later geology with scientific illustration. She produced many illustrations, including those for the University of Maine on the plants of Maine beaches and for the University of Galway, Ireland identifying various North Atlantic plankton.Throughout her lifelong educational career, she has been fortunate to work with those who were themselves artists as well as scientists, and was expecially encouraged by her UM advisor Dan Belknap to include many scientific drawings in both her master's and doctoral research in geology. In turn she has encouraged the crossover of earth science and art at Mt. Blue High School where she has taught for many years. Patti began watercolor painting in 2012 with local artist Mary Beth Morrison and later Janet Washburn as mentors. Although Patti still finds subjects for her paintings in the natural world, she has also branched into more diverse areas, and mostly paints these days just for fun.