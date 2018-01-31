New play in Rangeley is sponsored by Stephen & Tabitha King Foundation

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has received a generous grant from The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation to write and produce an original play! The volunteer group of writers is called the “Lakeside Playwrights” and includes Janice Adler, Elyse Andrews, Joanne Dunlap, Mary Ellen Simon, Carolyn Smith, Tim Straub, and Valerie Zapolsky.

“We’ve been meeting from one to two times a month and we are 95 percent finished with the writing. There will be some re-writes but we are planning on casting in March or April,” said Zapolsky. “This show will have its world-premier here in Rangeley at the RFA Lakeside Theater on August 17 – 20 this summer! We are very excited to have the support of the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.”

The play is entitled “Self-Storage: The Contents of our Lives,” and is a dark comedy about human quirks and the life choices that lead us to collect and store too much stuff.

This is the first time an original play will be produced in Rangeley which has a long tradition of presenting community theater, both musicals and straight plays. Tickets for the production will be available at Rangeleyarts.org. The RFA is a not-for-profit organization “Bringing the Arts to Life!” in the Rangeley Region.